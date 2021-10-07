Leeds weather: Sunny spells set to continue into Thursday as highest temperature for next seven days expected

Highs of 20 degrees are expected - which would exceed any temperature due to be reached in the next seven days.

It is expected to be cloudy in the morning before sunny intervals in the afternoon.

There is a minimal chance of rain, with less than a 5% prediction by the Met Office all day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highs of 20 degrees are expected - which would exceed any temperature due to be reached in the next seven days.

There is one weather warning in force for the UK for rain, but it thankfully does not cover Leeds or Yorkshire.

The full forecast from the Met Office is:

"Rather cloudy with some light rain and drizzle at times, mainly on the hills. Elsewhere, largely dry with sunny spells, especially in the east. Breezy, but feeling warmer for many. Maximum temperature 20 °C."

_