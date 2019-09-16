Leeds weather: Sunny skies as temperatures rise

The weather in Leeds is set to be dry with long sunny periods on Monday 16 September.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

Leeds.

Cloudy at first in the south with patchy light rain in places. This will soon clear southwards with largely sunny skies developing. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Some fair weather cloud is likely to develop, but staying dry with good spells of sunshine. The maximum temperature will be 18C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Dry and clear overnight. A cool night, possibly with a grass frost in places. Minimum temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

A chilly start with a grass frost in places. Dry and sunny through the morning, though more cloud will develop during the afternoon. Mainly light winds. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire and the Humber?

According to the Met Office outlook for Friday 20 September to Sunday 29 September: "Dry, sunny and warm weather is expected to dominate on Friday and Saturday with any wet and windy weather confined to the far northwest.

"Overnight temperatures will be on the cool side for many bringing a chance for some patchy mist and fog, especially in the south.

"By Sunday cooler, unsettled weather is expected to move in from the west and herald a spell of rather changeable weather for part of the working week.

"There is a degree of uncertainty as we head towards the last weekend of September.

"On balance we should see a northwest to southeast split in the weather with the strongest winds and heaviest spells of rainfall in the northwest, and the best of the dry, warm, and sunny weather in the southeast."