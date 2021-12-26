The rain and snow is set to continue in the city over Boxing Day, according to the Met Office.

But the cold weather will be followed up with some unseasonably warm temperatures - with the mercury set to hit 13 degrees in the next few days.

The Met Office forecast has rain and snow falling in Leeds for the rest of Boxing Day, with the evening becoming more misty.

Snow has fallen in Leeds this morning

But by December 29, the temperature will it around 12 or 13 degrees and will stay there until the New Year, with the rain drifting away by New Year's Eve.

The Met Office forecast for the city says: "Cold and cloudy as a band of rain, sleet and hill snow makes very gradual progress northeast, becoming lighter and more showery with time. Strong winds easing later. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"It should become mostly dry overnight but in lighter winds there will be extensive areas of low cloud, giving mist and fog in places. Minimum temperature 2 °C."

But for Monday it says: "Areas of low cloud are likely to be slow to clear, but a few brighter spells are possible. Mostly dry but perhaps the odd light shower. A little less cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C."