Leeds weather: Met Office predicting a dry and sunny start to the week with no more snow forecast

Last week's snow is set to be replaced by this week's sun.

The Met Office has updated their standings for the week ahead with milder weather hitting Leeds, including sunny spells.

Picture: James Hardisty.

Despite weather hitting as low as -1 degrees last week, this week could see highs of 9.

Here's this week's day by day weather guide:

Monday, January 10: Cloudy with a 10 per cent change of rain and temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees.

Tuesday, January 11: Cloudy changing to sunny interval by late morning. 5 - 10 per cent chance of rain with temperatures hitting lows of 3 and highs of 9.

Wednesday, January 12: Partly cloudy changing to sunny interval by late morning. 5 - 10 per cent chance of rain with temperatures hitting lows of 3 and highs of 8.

Thursday, January 13: Partly cloudy changing to sunny interval by late morning. 5 - 10 per cent chance of rain with temperatures steady at between 5 and 7 degrees.

Friday, January 14: Overcast as we head into the weekend. 10 per cent chance of rain with temperatures a little lower at between 4 and 6 degrees.

Saturday, January 15: Overcast. 10 per cent chance of rain with temperatures between 4 and 6 degrees.