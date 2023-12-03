Leeds weather: Live traffic and weather updates as city wakes up to heavy snowfall after yellow warning issued
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday (Saturday) for snow and ice that is in place until midday today.
Traffic disruption is expected and warnings have been issued to residents to be careful in the slippery conditions.
If you’re making the most of the snow or want to show us how much has fallen in your area, get in touch by emailing us on [email protected].
For the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Live as Leeds wakes up to heavy snowfall on Sunday
Pictures sent in
The below pictures were sent in by Yorkshire Evening Post reader Lizzi McAndrew from her spot in Menston
New weather warning for ice issued
Another yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for ice covering Leeds.
The warning is in place from 5pm this evening until midday on Monday.
The Met Office warns:
Icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions
What to Expect
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Snowfall in Leeds street
The below picture has been shared of snowfall in a Leeds street this morning:
Arriva buses running as usual
Arriva buses has issued the below update, saying that they are still running a full service despite the heavy snowfall