Leeds has been hit by heavy snowfall overnight.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday (Saturday) for snow and ice that is in place until midday today.

Traffic disruption is expected and warnings have been issued to residents to be careful in the slippery conditions.

