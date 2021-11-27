Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast for Saturday and Sunday as Storm Arwen wreaks havoc
Storm Arwen has caused chaos across Yorkshire on Saturday morning.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 2:43 pm
Updated
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 2:46 pm
However, how is the rest of the weekend looking?
A weather warning for ice has been issued for Leeds on Sunday.
Here is an hour by hour forecast for November 27 and 28.
Saturday 3pm to midnight:
Less than 10% chance of rain
Temperature between 3 and 1 degrees but feels -3
Wind gusts of at least 30mph until midnight
Sunday midnight to 12pm:
Less than 5% chance of rain
Temperature between 1 degrees and 0
Wind speeds decreasing from 30 to 17 by midday
Sunday 12pm to midnight:
Sun until 3pm
Temperature between 1 and 3 degrees
Winds between 17 and 20mph
Less than 5% chance of rain