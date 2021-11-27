Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast for Saturday and Sunday as Storm Arwen wreaks havoc

However, how is the rest of the weekend looking?

A weather warning for ice has been issued for Leeds on Sunday.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for November 27 and 28.

Leeds on Saturday cc Simon Hulme/JPI

Saturday 3pm to midnight:

Less than 10% chance of rain

Temperature between 3 and 1 degrees but feels -3

Wind gusts of at least 30mph until midnight

Sunday midnight to 12pm:

Less than 5% chance of rain

Temperature between 1 degrees and 0

Wind speeds decreasing from 30 to 17 by midday

Sunday 12pm to midnight:

Sun until 3pm

Temperature between 1 and 3 degrees

Winds between 17 and 20mph