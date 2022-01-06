Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast as snow on the way for city and temperatures set to plummet

The Met office has issued the warning from 8pm on Thursday, January 6 to Friday, January 7.

Outbreaks of rain will start on Thursday evening then will clear to blustery showers.

The showers will turn increasingly wintry overnight, especially over hills.

Hour-by-hour forecast as snow expected in Leeds. Pictured: Fallswood Marina, Bramley, during snow in 2021. Tony Johnson.

There will be strong winds and it will be very cold, with minimum temperatures -1 degrees.

Friday will see more wintry showers and it will remain very cold.

Widespread frost is set to appear overnight.

Highways England have urged drivers to be careful and to avoid driving if posisble.

Yorkshire Water has also warned that household pipes are at risk of freezing and bursting in cold weather.

So when is snow expected? Here is the hour by hour forecast:

6pm - light rain shower, 5C temperature

7pm - light rain shower, 5C temperature

8pm - light rain shower, 5C temperature

From 9pm to midnight - drier with 10 per cent chance of train, 4C temperature

1am - light rain, 3C temperature

2am - heavy rain, 3C temperature

3am - heavy rain, 2C temperature

4am - sleet, 2C temperature

5am - sleet, 2C temperature

6am - sleet, 2C temperature

7am - light snow shower, 2C temperature

8am - sleet shower, 2C temperature

9am - sleet shower, 2C temperature

10am - light rain shower, 2C temperature

11am - sleet shower, 2C temperature

12pm - light snow shower, 2C temperature

1pm - overcast, 3C temperature

2pm - cloudy, 3C temperature

3pm - cloudy, 3C temperature

4pm - cloudy, 2C temperature

5pm - clear night, 2C temperature

6pm - clear night, 2C temperature

7pm, clear night, temperatures drop to 1C onwards.