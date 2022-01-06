Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast as snow on the way for city and temperatures set to plummet
A snow and ice warning has been put in place for Leeds as temperatures are set to plummet.
The Met office has issued the warning from 8pm on Thursday, January 6 to Friday, January 7.
Outbreaks of rain will start on Thursday evening then will clear to blustery showers.
The showers will turn increasingly wintry overnight, especially over hills.
There will be strong winds and it will be very cold, with minimum temperatures -1 degrees.
Friday will see more wintry showers and it will remain very cold.
Widespread frost is set to appear overnight.
Highways England have urged drivers to be careful and to avoid driving if posisble.
Yorkshire Water has also warned that household pipes are at risk of freezing and bursting in cold weather.
So when is snow expected? Here is the hour by hour forecast:
6pm - light rain shower, 5C temperature
7pm - light rain shower, 5C temperature
8pm - light rain shower, 5C temperature
From 9pm to midnight - drier with 10 per cent chance of train, 4C temperature
1am - light rain, 3C temperature
2am - heavy rain, 3C temperature
3am - heavy rain, 2C temperature
4am - sleet, 2C temperature
5am - sleet, 2C temperature
6am - sleet, 2C temperature
7am - light snow shower, 2C temperature
8am - sleet shower, 2C temperature
9am - sleet shower, 2C temperature
10am - light rain shower, 2C temperature
11am - sleet shower, 2C temperature
12pm - light snow shower, 2C temperature
1pm - overcast, 3C temperature
2pm - cloudy, 3C temperature
3pm - cloudy, 3C temperature
4pm - cloudy, 2C temperature
5pm - clear night, 2C temperature
6pm - clear night, 2C temperature
7pm, clear night, temperatures drop to 1C onwards.
