Leeds weather forecast

Temperatures will hit 25 degrees over the next few days in the UK, but sadly it doesn't look as if Leeds will be joining in the fun.

Warm weather coming from Spain and the Azores is set to bring some autumn sun to parts of the south later this week, but sadly for us Northerners, it's looking like a wet one.

The Met Office forecast for the city shows that while today (Sep 26) will be around 21 degrees, that will be the best it gets for some time.

Rain is forecast for every day next week, with the top temperature flipping between 14 degrees and 16 degrees.

The forecast for Monday says: "Windy conditions with outbreaks of locally heavy rain will clear away east in the morning, with sunny spells and scatted showers by afternoon. Feeling much fresher than of late."

And it's not much better for Tuesday to Thursday either: "Showers or longer spells of rain on Tuesday after a fine and dry start. Windy on Wednesday with rain or showers clearing east, then further rain spreading east on Thursday."

And the long range forecast says: "A low pressure system will cross the country at the start of this period, bringing heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms for all. Thereafter, further low pressure systems will affect the UK, particularly northwestern areas.

"This will bring organised bands of rain, heavy at times, interspersed with cooler and showery periods but some sunny spells too. Drier and more settled conditions are likely across southern and eastern parts of the country, but there is still a chance that bands of rain and strong winds from the north and west could extend into these areas.