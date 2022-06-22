Leeds weather forecast: When temperatures will hit 28C this week

Temperatures in Leeds will climb to highs of 28C this week, forecasters have said.

By Joseph Keith
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:01 am

Experts expect the warm temperatures to continue this week before cooling down on Friday and into the weekend.

Here is the weather forecast for this week in Leeds, according to the MetOffice:

Today

Temperatures in Leeds could reach 27C this week.

Early cloud and fog lifting from the hills to leave a bright day with long sunny spells.

Sunshine may turn hazy at times but still feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 28C.

Thursday

Early cloud over the hills will soon clear leaving another fine, very warm, day with long sunny periods and light winds.

Cloud increasing later with evening showers drifting northwards. Maximum temperature 30C.

Friday-Sunday

Cloudier through Friday and the weekend with stronger winds and widespread, occasionally heavy showers.

Feeling a little less warm by the weekend.

