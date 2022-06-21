Leeds weather forecast: When temperatures will hit 25C, 26C and 27C this week

Experts expect the warm temperatures to continue this week before cooling down on Friday and into the weekend.

Here is the weather forecast for this week in Leeds, according to the MetOffice:

Today

Temperatures in Leeds could reach 27C this week.

Bright start but turning cloudy in the north and west.

Most parts dry but some isolated showers may affect the Pennines during the afternoon. Warm in any brighter spells with mostly light winds. Maximum temperature 24C.

Wednesday

Another fine day across the region with plenty of warm sunshine.

A little more cloud over the hills but it should remain dry everywhere, with light winds. Maximum temperature 27C.

Thursday-Saturday

Thursday, warm, with bright or sunny spells and light winds. Risk of isolated showers.