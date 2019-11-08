Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will return as flood warnings issued for Leeds

Torrential rain battered the city on Thursday causing flooding in Pudsey and severe travel disruption across Northern Rail services.

The Flooding Information Service has issued two flood warnings for Leeds in Pudsey and Farnley, with further flooding expected.

Further rain is expected to fall in Leeds today as two flood warnings are issued

Food alerts have also been issued for Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck and the Middle River Aire Catchment.

This is when the Met Office forecasts that rain will return to Leeds today:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday

08.00 - Cloudy - 6C

09.00 - Overcast - 6C

10.00 - Sunny intervals - 6C

11.00 - Cloudy - 7C

12.00 - Light shower - 7C

13.00 - Heavy rain - 7C

14.00 - Light rain - 6C

15.00 - Cloudy - 6C

16.00 - Cloudy - 6C

17.00 - Partly cloudy - 6C

18.00 - Party cloudy - 5C