Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will return as flood warnings issued for Leeds
Two flood warnings have been issued for Leeds on Friday, November 8 as the Met Office predicts further rainfall.
Torrential rain battered the city on Thursday causing flooding in Pudsey and severe travel disruption across Northern Rail services.
-> READ MORE: Live updates on Friday as Leeds still on flood alert causing travel disruptionOther parts of Yorkshire have woken up to flooded roads and shoppers and staff were stranded in Meadowhall shopping centre overnight.
The Flooding Information Service has issued two flood warnings for Leeds in Pudsey and Farnley, with further flooding expected.
Food alerts have also been issued for Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck and the Middle River Aire Catchment.
This is when the Met Office forecasts that rain will return to Leeds today:
Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday
08.00 - Cloudy - 6C
09.00 - Overcast - 6C
10.00 - Sunny intervals - 6C
11.00 - Cloudy - 7C
12.00 - Light shower - 7C
13.00 - Heavy rain - 7C
14.00 - Light rain - 6C
15.00 - Cloudy - 6C
16.00 - Cloudy - 6C
17.00 - Partly cloudy - 6C
18.00 - Party cloudy - 5C
19.00 - Partly cloudy - 5C