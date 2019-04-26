Leeds weather forecast: Wet and windy weather as Storm Hannah set to hit the UK

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain.

This weekend will see the weather in parts of the UK turn very wet and windy as Storm Hannah is set to hit.

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain.

The Met Office said: “An area of low pressure – named Storm Hannah by the Irish Met Service, Met Eireann – will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Britain.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout, with light rain set to hit from 2pm until around 3pm. The temperature will climb to its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will remain dry and cloudy, before light rain hits from 9pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 9C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 April to Thursday 9 May said: “Tuesday looks like being dry and bright for most, with temperatures a little above average, though there is a risk of rain in Northern Ireland.

“A pattern of generally dry weather looks likely to continue for the first few days of May and into the bank holiday weekend.

“Day time temperatures may well become relatively warm and springlike, though less warm than we had last week.

“Reduced cloud amounts at night mean that night time temperatures may be fairly cold, with some fog patches, and even some late frost in susceptible parts of the north.”