Leeds weather forecast: Warmer temperatures but this is when rain will hit

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Monday, September 23 with cloud, sunshine and rain.

After a washout on Sunday, more rain is expected this week.

What will the weather be like this morning?

After a misty start, the cloud is clearing and this morning will see bright sunshine until noon.

The Met Office predicts temperatures to rise to around 17C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon?

This afternoon will be mild but overcast, with temperatures continuing to rise to 19C.

It will turn breezy into the evening.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Rain is forecast for Leeds from 7pm onward and heavy showers are expected at 8pm.

Isolated showers could continue into the night and temperatures will drop to lows of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Tuesday will see a cloudy start, with further outbreaks of rain and only isolated drier intervals.

The afternoon is expected to be a washout, with rain merging into more persistent and heavier bursts by the afternoon.

Temperatures around 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?​

The Met Office outlook for Wednesday, September 23 to Friday, September 25 says: "Further heavy showers early Wednesday, easing to drier and brighter intervals later.

"Breezy with a band of showery rain spreading southeast Thursday.

"Sunshine and blustery showers, occasionally heavy, Friday."

