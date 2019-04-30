Leeds weather forecast: This is why Leeds is so foggy and this is when it will clear

Leeds is currently covered in a thick layer of fog. But what has caused it and when will it clear?

The Met Office explain that fog is caused by tiny water droplets suspended in the air, with the thickest fogs tending to occur in industrial areas where there are many pollution particles on which water droplets can grow.

Leeds is currently covered in a thick layer of fog. But what has caused it and when will it clear?

According to the Met Office, “Fog is essentially a cloud at ground level that causes a reduction in visibility to less than 1000 m.

“However, for most people, thick fog is when visibility drops below 180 m. Severe disruption to transport occurs when the visibility falls below 50 m over a wide area. This is referred to as dense fog.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see mist and fog lift by mid-morning, turning to a mixture of sunshine and cloud for the rest of the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

The Met Office said: “Mist and fog soon clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will climb to its peak of 17C by 6pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see some small sunny spells, before remaining clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 4 May to Monday 13 May said: “Cold, showery conditions will probably affect the east and far north on Saturday, with the showers likely to be wintry over northern hills.

“For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions later.”