Leeds weather forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull on Friday 9 August, with heavy rain and thunder.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is currently in place until 23.59pm on Friday 9 August.

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull on Friday 9 August, with heavy rain and thunder

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin with heavy rain, which will begin to ease by around 11am. The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, before thunderstorms hit from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see thunder ease into light rain, which will continue throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see light rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 13 August to Thursday 22 August said: “Tuesday will be a day of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. Cloudier skies may arrive in the southwest with some rain later in the day.

“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”