Leeds weather forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Leeds

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain warm, with a peak temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will climb to its peak of 19C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see some sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine, cloud and thunderstorms, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

Thunder and light rain are set to hit from 3pm until around 6pm, with light rain continuing until around 7pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 27 April to Monday 6 May said: “Next weekend could be very unsettled, with often heavy rain and the risk of gales, especially in the west and southwest.

“Thunder and hail are likely at times and temperatures will mainly be on the cold side of average.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April and into early May, unsettled conditions are likely to dominate, with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain and some periods of stronger winds, especially in the west and southwest.”