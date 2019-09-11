Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 11 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will mostly see rain hit from 8am until around 11am. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy until 3pm, when there will be bright sunshine throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then begin sunny, changing to overcast by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 15 September to Tuesday 24 September said: “The middle of September is likely to be widely settled and dry with light winds and plenty of sunshine, especially in the south of the UK.

“There will be a greater chance for windier conditions, some rain and a few showers in the north, particularly for northern Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be near average by day, although warm in the southeast at first, and cool by night with air frosts likely in prone locations.”