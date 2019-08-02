Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 2 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see light rain hit from 1pm until around 3pm, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 22C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 6 August to Thursday 15 August said: “Bands of rain and showers across western and northern areas are likely to move northeastwards during Tuesday, heavy in places and with the risk of thunder.

“The southeast is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, and it will be warm here.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to drift east across the UK maintaining showery conditions.”