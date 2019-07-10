Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 10 July, with rain, sunny intervals and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 10 July, with rain, sunny intervals and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will begin with sunny spells, with light rain set to hit from 9am onwards, easing off by around 11am. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be overcast, but dry throughout. The temperature will increase to its peak of 22C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will remain cloudy and dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of rain, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 21C.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is currently in place for Leeds on Thursday. The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 July to Tuesday 23 July: “Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although it will feel cool along North Sea coasts.

“Temperatures will be near normal for most, but it will be warm in sunnier parts of the south and west.

“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells, but a few showers may develop.

“Through the following week Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west.”