Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds today

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

This morning will begin cloudy, with light rain set to hit from 9am until around 11am. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb to its peak of 10C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will hit from 5pm onwards, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 11 May to Monday 20 May said: “The start of the period will probably be unsettled, with cloud and rain clearing away from the southeast early on Saturday to leave a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.

“Meanwhile, high pressure looks set to become established across the UK from Sunday and continuing to influence our weather into next week to bring plenty of fine, dry and settled conditions, with temperatures improving in the sunshine.”