Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain.

Temperatures will remain warm, with a peak temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. Light rain will hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 19C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will continue to see rain, which will ease off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 14C.





What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 28 April to Tuesday 7 May said: “After a dry start, many places will become wet and windy on Sunday with heavy rain at times and a risk of gales, especially in the north and west.

“However, there will be sunny spells in some parts. For the end of April and start of May, changeable weather is likely to dominate, with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain and some periods of stronger winds, especially in the west and southwest.”