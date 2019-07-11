Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds as Met Office thunderstorms warning in place

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 11 July, with rain, sunny intervals and cloud throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is currently in place for Leeds on Thursday.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be overcast, with rain from 2pm until around 3pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 21C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some small sunny intervals, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see cloud during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with light rain during the evening. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Monday 15 July to Wednesday 24 July said: “Monday should be a dry day across most of the UK, with bright or sunny spells, although there will perhaps just be the odd shower in a few places.

“Through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

“The timings of these systems is currently uncertain and are still likely to be interspersed with drier and brighter periods.”