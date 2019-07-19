Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds

The weather is set to be mostly dull on Friday 19 July, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be mostly dull on Friday 19 July, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

This morning is set to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see light rain hit from 1pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see light rain continue, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 7pm, dipping to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of cloud and bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 23 July to Thursday 1 August said: “This period will tend to see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK, with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“By contrast, southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could be hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.”