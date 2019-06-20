Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 20 June, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

PIC: YPN

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and light rain, which will continue throughout tue morning. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see rain ease, turning to cloud. Sunny spells will occur from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach it's peak of 17C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some sunshine and remain dry. The temperature will dip to 13C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 24 June to Wednesday 3 July said: “Unsettled weather dominates on Monday with a band of heavy rain pushing northeastwards across the northern half of the UK, but with heavy showers breaking out in parts of the south.

“There's a risk of thunderstorms bringing some torrential downpours across central and eastern England where it could be very warm.”