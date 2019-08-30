Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull on Friday 30 August, with cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is then also set to see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a cloudy start, with light rain from 1pm onwards. Rain will continue until around 7pm.. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 3 September to Thursday 12 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September. The first week of meteorological autumn will see spells of rain interspersed with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Most of the rain will be in the northwest, with some reasonable drier and brighter spells across southern parts. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.

“Temperatures are expected to be rather cool for the time of year, with some chilly nights and early mornings.”