Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see cloud change to sunny intervals by lunchtime. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see sunny spells and cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see overcast conditions throughout most of the day, with light rain from 8pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 21 May to Thursday 30 May said: “Early mist and fog patches will clear to sunshine and scattered showers on Tuesday, mainly in central and eastern areas.

“Sunny spells and showers may continue through the rest of the week, with the best of the dry and sunny weather in the west.

“However, towards the end of the week more persistent rain and stronger winds may spread into far western areas. Temperatures will be close to or slightly above average for the time of year.”