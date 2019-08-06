Leeds weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 6 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 6 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain

This morning will begin bright, before turning cloudy at 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with light rain between 2pm and 3pm. It will then be sunny and bright throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Rain will then hit from 5pm until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 17C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunny light showers early morning, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 10 Aug to Monday 19 August said: “The unsettled weather will continue this coming weekend, with scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“Showers will be slow-moving across northern areas. It will also be windy in the south, with gales along the coasts.

“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK. This is likely to maintain the unsettled conditions, with further spells of rain followed by scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers.

“It will be windier than earlier in the week, with a risk of coastal gales, but there will be some brief drier interludes.”