Leeds weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Leeds

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be dull, with cloud throughout the afternoon. The temperature will climb to its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day, interspersed by some small sunny spells and periods of cloud. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 5 May to Tuesday 14 May said: “For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts.

“However, far western areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions by Monday. After cold starts for many, daytime temperatures are more likely to become warmer again through the weekend, particularly in the sunshine and light winds.”