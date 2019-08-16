Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull on Friday 16 August, with rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin cloudy, with light rain from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Heavy rain will then hit from 12pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see heavy rain continue, easing into lighter rain by 9pm and easing off completely by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 20 August to Thursday 29 August said: “Tuesday will be cool and bright with a mixture of sunshine and showers, although winds will be lighter and showers less widespread.

“Thereafter, there is a trend for the weather to become more settled across many parts of the UK as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

“This will allow increasingly dry and bright weather to develop with rain and strong winds generally becoming confined to the north and northwest.”