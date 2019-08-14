Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull on Wednesday 14 August, with rain and overcast conditions throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull on Wednesday 14 August, with rain and overcast conditions throughout the day

This morning will see heavy rain hit from 9am onwards, turning overcat at 10am. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Heavy rain will hit from 12pm onwards, becoming lighter between 2pm and 4pm. Rain will turn heavy heavy from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see rain continue, easing to lighter rain by 6pm and easing off completely by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 18 August to Tuesday 27 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue this weekend, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“Sunshine and showers will be likely for many on Sunday, with the risk of thunderstorms and coastal gales. Into next week, there will be brighter and showery interludes across the UK.

“It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west at first.”