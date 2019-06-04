Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be overcast, with light rain turning heavier by 9am. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is set to see heavy rain continue. The temperature will increase to its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see rain turn light, but continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see sunny intervals change to cloudy by late morning. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 8 June to Monday 17 June said: “The unsettled, cool and changeable theme looks set to continue into the weekend, with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday, perhaps some longer spells of rain affecting northern parts.

“There is still the likelihood of some persistent rain and perhaps strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect some parts for a time, most likely on Sunday.

“Into next week and it will probably stay cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain at times.”