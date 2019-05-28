Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see heavy rain from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see rain turn lighter, but continue throughout the evening, easing off by around 11pm. The temperature will dip to 9C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 1 June to Monday 10 June said: “Next weekend will be much warmer than recently and locally very warm in the south and east where brightest conditions are likely.

“It could also be quite humid. Scattered thundery showers may break out, with cooler conditions spreading southeast to most parts by Monday.”