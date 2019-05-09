Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be overcast throughout most of the morning. Light rain is set to hit from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Rain will turn heavy at 1pm and continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see rain ease by around 6pm, remaining dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 6C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout the morning, changing to light rain by early evening. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 13 May to Wednesday 22 May said: “High pressure looks set to remain across the UK next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn quite chilly with the risk of some widespread rural frosts, also some isolated mist and fog patches are likely to form in places.”