Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day, with some small sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day, with some small sunny spells.

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunshine, with light rain set to hit from 10am, turning heavier at 11am. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will begin cloudy, with light rain from 1pm onwards, turning heavy at 3pm. The temperature will climb to its peak of 14C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry, before heavy rain hits from 6pm onwards. Although this will turn lighter at around 8pm, rain will continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 8C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout most of the day, with the chance of light showers. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 6 May to Wednesday 15 May said: “After a cold start with a widespread frost, Bank Holiday Monday is likely to be dry for most places with sunny spells, although the odd shower is possible.

“There is a small chance that far western and northern areas may see more changeable and windier conditions.

“During the day it will be rather cold for many, although it should feel pleasant in the sunshine in any sheltered spots.”