Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy downpours will hit Leeds today as Storm Miguel heads north

The weather is set to a mixed bag today, with sunshine, cloud and heavy rain.

The UK is set to be hit by wet and windy weather over the next few days as the aftermath of Storm Miguel, which is currently sweeping Spain, heads north.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Light rain will hit from 12pm, turning heavy at 1pm and continuing throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see continuous heavy rain, becoming lighter at around 10pm. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm and remain so overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 11 June to Thursday 20 June said: “After an unsettled period of weather across the UK, there are signs that drier and more settled conditions could begin to develop from Tuesday.

“Many areas are likely to be dry on Tuesday, although isolated showers are possible in the north and east.

“Many places may have sunny spells, but it could turn cloudier in the west.

“Thereafter, there is significant uncertainty in the detail, but largely settled conditions are likely to continue, particularly in the north and west.”