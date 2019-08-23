Leeds weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Leeds as temperatures soar

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly bright on Friday 23 August, with bright skies and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 21C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see bright sunshine continue, before a period of cloud between 2pm and 4pm. Bright sunshine will then return. The temperature will reach its peak of 24C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see bright sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright wall-to-wall sunshine throughout. Maximum temperature of 27C. Sunday and Monday will be similar, with bright sunshine and temperatures of around 25C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 27 August to Thursday 5 September said: “The end of August should see a split in the weather across the UK, with dry and sunny conditions prevailing across many areas, in particular southeast England, and for cloudier conditions across the far northwest.

“The far northwest will see rain at times, followed by periods with sunny spells and showers.”