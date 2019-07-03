Leeds weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Leeds as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright on Wednesday 3 July, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 5pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 7 July to Tuesday 16 July said: “This period will start with predominantly dry and warm weather in the south, but a slightly more changeable look further north, with occasional rain or showers and breezier conditions.

“By midweek, a slightly more unsettled spell of weather looks most likely, with sunny spells and showers.

“Some of these could be heavy and thundery, accompanied by stronger winds at times, especially in the south, compared to the start of the period.”