Leeds weather forecast: Temperatures soar as heatwave hits Leeds

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright on Monday 22 July, with sunshine and warm temperatures as a heatwave hits Leeds.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 23C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 25C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 20C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright, wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 30C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 26 July to Sunday 4 August said: “Overnight rain and thunderstorms will clear eastwards on Friday, to sunny spells and occasional showers.

“The showers will mainly be in the west, with a low risk of thunderstorms, and they will introduce fresher conditions.

“It will be breezy in the north, with further cloud and rain from the southwest later.

“Into the weekend, confidence falls low, but fresher conditions will be the most probable. A northwest to southeast split will be the most likely scenario.”