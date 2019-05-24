Leeds weather forecast: Temperatures set to soar in Leeds today

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day.

Leeds will also be warm throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright, clear skies. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, interrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will then see bursts of pure sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout the morning, turning to cloud by early afternoon. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 28 May to Thursday 6 June said: “Tuesday will see sunny spells and showers for many areas, the showers initially in the north and east, then developing widely through the day.

“Some showers will be heavy with thunder possible, merging into longer spells of rain in places.”