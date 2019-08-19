Leeds weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 19 August, with sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Light rain will then hit from 12pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Rain will ease by 4pm, with bright sunshine early evening. It will then turn clear and remain dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 23 August to Sunday 1 September said: “Further spells of rain likely to affect northwestern parts of the UK during Friday, especially over higher ground.

“Elsewhere, largely dry with sunny spells.

"Into the weekend there is a lot of uncertainty at this stage, but will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, with drier and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will generally be above average.”