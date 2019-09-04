Leeds weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to a mixed bag on Wednesday 4 September, with sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Light rain is then set to hit throughout most of the afternoon, from 12pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see light rain continue, easing by around 6pm and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then begin with sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 7 September to Monday 16 September said: “The weekend will be unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain.

“Then drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably arrive in the west and northwest of the UK, before slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.

“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights under clear skies. Into next week, confidence quickly becomes low.”