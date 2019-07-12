Leeds weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 12 July, with rain, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, becoming cloudier by around 10am. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be overcast, with rain from 2pm until around 4pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 22C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening then see rain from 6pm until around 9pm, remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see cloud during the morning, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 25 July said: “It will turn cloudier in the west on Tuesday, with a risk of showers and thunderstorms developing here.

“Elsewhere it will still be largely sunny, however through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK.

“This unsettled weather will be more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms.”