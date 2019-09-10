Leeds weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 9 September, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 10 September, with sunshine and cloud.

This morning will mostly see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see a bright burst of sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of cloud, sunshine and light rain. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 13 September to Sunday 22 September said: “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.

"The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year but chilly nights in the south may cause some early morning fog.