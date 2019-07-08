Leeds weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 8 July, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin sunny, turning cloudy from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see light rain, which will change to cloud by lunchtime.Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 July to Sunday 21 July said: “On Friday many places will start dry and bright. However, cloud will soon develop with further slow-moving, heavy and thundery showers breaking out quite widely across UK.

“Temperatures near normal for the time of year, although in longer spells of sunshine it will feel warm and humid.

“As we move into the weekend, it is likely to turn more settled again and slightly fresher, with increasing amounts of dry and sunny weather.