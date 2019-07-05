Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 5 July, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine, before turning cloudy from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see light rain hit from 6am until around 9am, with bright sunshine throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 9 July to Thursday 18 July said: “This period will start with predominantly dry and fine weather in the south, and less settled weather in the north, with outbreaks of rain at times and breezier conditions.

“By Wednesday or Thursday it is likely to become less settled everywhere across the UK, with outbreaks of rain likely.

“Temperatures will be near the average for the time of year, but it will be locally warm in the south at first.”