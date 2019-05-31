Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures soar

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin sunny, with cloud from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy. The temperature will increase to 19C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 6pm, dipping to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day, but it will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 13 June said: “Tuesday and Wednesday see fresher conditions established across the UK, with most places seeing showers or some longer spells of rain interspersed by bright or sunny spells.

“The bulk of the rain will probably be in the northwest and here temperatures will be below normal, and it will be windy at times.”