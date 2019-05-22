Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures remain warm

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

However, Leeds will be warm throughout the day as temperatures rise.

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will then be cloudy, until bright sunshine returns from mid-afternoon onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 6pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see also see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 26 May to Tuesday 4 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with some stronger winds at times. However, most areas will see dry and fine weather for part of the weekend. Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.