Leeds weather forecast: Sunny day but this is when heavy rain and thunder could spoil plans

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 8 August, with sunshine and cloud.

However, heavy rain and thunder could spoil plans over the next few days as the Met Office issues weather warnings.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin cloudy, with bright sunshine from 9am onwards. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with bright sunshine from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine, cloud, heavy rain and thunder. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is also currently in place. Maximum temperature of 24C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 12 August to Wednesday 21 August said: “Monday will be another day of showers and sunny spells.

“The showers will again be heavy at times with a risk of thunderstorms and blustery winds.

“Further rain, which may be heavy, is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.

“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”