Leeds weather forecast: Showers and heavy rain expected

Leeds is set to be hit by heavy showers this afternoon as the aftermath of Storm Miguel, which is currently sweeping Spain, heads north.

What is the weather like this morning?

It will be a dry start for many areas, with sunny spells once any early patchy fog clears.

However, showers will quickly develop this morning, becoming locally heavy.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

What will the weather be like tonight?

Cloudy, breezy with showers or longer spells of rain at first.

It is expected to be dry overnight, with long clear periods developing, as the wind eases.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 11 June to Thursday 20 June said: “After an unsettled period of weather across the UK, there are signs that drier and more settled conditions could begin to develop from Tuesday.

“Many areas are likely to be dry on Tuesday, although isolated showers are possible in the north and east.