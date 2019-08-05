Leeds weather forecast: Rainy start but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 5 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of light rain and cloud. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see some sunshine, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning cloudy and dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 9 August to Sunday 18 August said: “After a sunny start to Friday, showers will develop.

“Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds will then arrive into the southwest.

“The band of rain will gradually spread northeastwards, and will be followed by warm, humid conditions and heavy showers as we head into the weekend.

“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK.”